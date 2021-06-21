At T-co Islands Restaurant, the bold flavors back up the enticing aromas, owners of the new eatery in Northland said.
Food at the Haitian restaurant – certainly a rare style of cuisine locally – is cooked with care by chef and co-owner Claucia “T-Co” Jean-Louis, a native of the tropical nation.
“I love to cook,” she said. “I’m always in the kitchen. Me, I’m happy. I know the Haitian cooking.”
“My wife can cook,” added her husband, William, who also spends time at the stove. “She loves to cook. That’s why I open a restaurant for her.”
Their daughter, Shelove, also works at the restaurant, located 4466 Cleveland Ave. just south of Morse Road.
