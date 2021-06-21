Nineteen days after thousands of residents fled their homes due to gang violence in Port-au-Prince, President Jovenel Moïse said he urged officials to assist the displaced.

Moïse said in a speech Sunday that he asked the Civil Protection, Fund for Economic and Social Assistance (FAES) and minister of Social Affairs to determine how to help. Moïse added that the gang violence was a plan to prevent the inauguration of an electrical center in Carrefour.

Earlier in June, more than 4,000 residents fled from their homes in Martissant and Delmas. About 3,000 have been taking shelter at a sports complex Carrefour since.

Gang members also looted multiple stores in Port-au-Prince over the weekend. Moïse said he plans to assist those stores through the National Bank of Credit. Source