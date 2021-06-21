DeAnna Taylor for Travel Noire

It’s 2021, and we are celebrating the first Black woman-owned dispensary on the East Coast. While recreational marijuana hasn’t been legal very long, Jessica Jean-Baptise— a Haitian-American woman— recently opened a shop in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The journey has not been easy for Jean-Bapitise by any means.

“The process to opening a dispensary started in 2015,” she told Travel Noire. “Around that time, medical marijuana clinics were on the rise. But, you needed about half a million dollars to get started. So, my partner and I decided to wait until recreational marijuana was legal, because it was more affordable.”

