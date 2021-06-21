Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide has tested positive for COVID-19 and plans to travel to Cuba for treatment, a government source told Le Nouvelliste Sunday.

Aristide had been forbidden from leaving Haiti since his return from exile. However, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has visited an immigration office on behalf of Aristide to obtain a one-year passport for humanitarian reasons.

Another prominent official, René Sylvestre, president of the court of cassation, has also tested positive for COVID-19.