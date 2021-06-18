Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon to take some personal time with friends and family, her agent said in a statement Thursday.

It’s the third straight tournament Osaka has pulled out of due to personal reasons.

Osaka withdrew from the second round of the French Open in May after she was fined for skipping a required post-match interview. Earlier in June, Osaka withdrew from the Berlin WTA 5000 grass-court tournament.

Osaka’s agent said she will play in the Olympics, which starts July 24 in Tokyo.