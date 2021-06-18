Haiti is facing a gas shortage because ongoing gang shootouts make it difficult to distribute fuel, government officials said. As of June 15, long lines had begun forming at Port-au-Prince gas stations.

More than 39,000 barrels of gasoline and 13,500 barrels of kerosene are available at the Varreux terminal, Monetization Office for Development Assistance Programs (BMPAD) said in a statement Thursday.

“Our only problem is access to the terminals, which is extremely difficult, if not impossible, due to insecurity in Martissant,” the statement reads. “We are doing our best to supply the southern area of ​​the capital.” Source