After rising to fame earlier this week for all the wrong reasons, Haitian goalkeeper Josué Duverger took to social media June 17 to say he’s moving on.

On June 15, Duverger miss-kicked the ball into his own net in a World Cup qualifier versus Canada, opening the scoring of a 3-0 loss that eliminated Les Grenadiers from the competition.

“Learning from my mistakes and keep going forward we have more battles to come,” Duverger posted on Instagram. “Thanks for the support.”

Prior to Tuesday, Duverger, a backup goalkeeper, last played in March 2020 for his club side Vitória de Setúbal FC Under-23.