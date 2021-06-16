Among the voters who trickled into the Erasmus Hall High School early voting site June 15 was Youla Duke. Like other voters, she cited her concern over public safety and affordable housing as reasons for casting her ballot.

“What I care about, is the gun violence,” said Duke, 62, an East Flatbush resident. “And seniors, they should not be pushed out of their apartments. These people have nowhere to go, and they’ve been living [here] all their lives.”

Celeste St. Jean, of Flatlands, echoed the sentiments in discussing her most important issues of concern.

“There’s been a rise in shootings,” said St. Jean, who plans to vote on Primary Day June 22. “Housing is getting unaffordable.”

Numerous voters who cast ballots, in the city’s first municipal primary election that offered early voting, cited concerns over public safety, community policing and law enforcement accountability. The rising cost of housing was a major concern among voters in central Brooklyn as well.

Turnout, usually low in municipal primaries compared with a general election, has been sparse. The city Board of Elections office reported that about 75,700 New Yorkers cast ballots in the first three days of early voting, which began June 12. By comparison, it only took two days for voters citywide to cast over 190,000 ballots in early voting for the general election this past October.

While there were no lines stretching outside of Erasmus, voters steadily filed into the building during the afternoon of June 15, as poll workers directed them on where to cast their ballots.

Poll worker Johnny Prescod was slightly optimistic about the turnout at Erasmus. Although he acknowledged the reality of low turnout during city elections, Prescod said turnout has been “better than expected” since early voting began.

Just like with voters Duke and St. Jean, public safety was also top-of-mind for District 40 voter Karleen McFarlane. As she emerged from the polling station, McFarlane said she wanted to see more community policing, to address gun violence.

“I would like the precinct to be more in touch with the neighborhood that they’re policing,” said McFarlane, who ranked Eric Adams first in the race for mayor. “I’d really like them to get ahold of this gun violence.”

Crime citywide has increased year-over-year, per NYPD reporting. Shootings in particular jumped dramatically, with 149 incidents in April of this year, compared to 56 in the same month during 2020. But there are other issues, like housing, that are driving Flatbush voters to the polls.

Housing is personal for Flatbush resident Theresa George, who said that rent for her two-bedroom apartment has increased from $1,000 to $1,500 in the past 10 years. After voting on June 15, George called for rent stabilization and more financial assistance for tenants.

“It’s really a disgrace, it keeps going up,” George said, about rent in Flatbush. “We need to see the city do something on behalf of the people, either cut down on the rent or help them with their rent.”

Voters can cast ballots early through June 20, at various times, per the Board of Elections. Polls are open on primary Election Day, June 22, from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.