A Creole version of the documentary film “Crime + Punishment,” which features whistleblowing cop Edwin Raymond, is now available on Youtube.

More than five years ago Raymond, an NYPD lieutenant and District 40 city council candidate, exposed the NYPD’s arrest quota system, a story that The Haitian Times broke and reported on extensively.

Raymond became a main subject in “Crime + Punishment” after exposing these law enforcement practices, which activists have called racist. The Emmy Award-winning Hulu original documentary was first released in 2018.

On June 15, more than two dozen people came to Kache Restaurant in Brooklyn’s Flatlands neighborhood to watch a screening of the Creole-language documentary. Another screening is set for June 16, at 5:30 p.m., at Zanmi restaurant.