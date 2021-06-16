Sainte Marie Hospital Center said Tuesday its COVID unit is full, so they can no longer welcome patients.

Sainte Marie is located in Fort National, a neighborhood in Port-au-Prince near the National Palace. It is the fourth hospital in the capital city to announce that it’s saturated. The other hospitals are Saint Luc Hospital Center, Canapé-Vert Hospital and Adventiste de Diquini Hospital.

Haiti’s surge in cases started in the beginning of May. On June 11, the latest data available, Haiti registered 113 new cases and two deaths. In total, 360 people have died of COVID and there have been 16,775 confirmed cases reported, according to the ministry of health. Source