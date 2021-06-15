Haiti’s state of health emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be renewed Wednesday, a government communication official said.

Frantz Exantus made the announcement Monday in an interview.

Also on Monday, in a virtual meeting, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph discussed the health situation in the prisons with the minister of public health, the minister of justice and the director of the administration of the penitentiary.

Haiti first declared a state of health emergency in May for eight days. It was later renewed in May. All outdoor activities between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. are banned. Wearing face masks is mandatory. All organizations must do temperature checks and have handwashing stations.

Employers must also cut the number of staff on the premises by half. People in public places must be 1.5 meters, about five feet, apart from each other.