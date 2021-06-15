President Jovenel Moïse issued a decree Monday naming Claude Joseph interim prime minister for the third consecutive time.

The decree didn’t specify how long Joseph will be interim prime minister, contrary to the two previous times.

“I warmly thank the president of the republic, His Excellency Mr. Jovenel Moïse, for having kindly placed his confidence in me again to lead the interim government,” Joseph tweeted Monday.

Joseph was first named interim prime minister in April for 30 days after his predecessor Joseph Jouthe abruptly resigned. Joseph was named interim prime minister again in May for one month.