Haiti’s soccer team bowed down to Canada 1-0 at home Saturday in the first leg of a World Cup qualifier.

As they did against Canada in the 2019 Gold Cup in a 3-2 win, Les Grenadiers believe that they can come back from behind again Tuesday in Chicago in the second leg.

“When you fall, get up and always look forward,” defender Ricardo Adé tweeted Saturday. “Keep believing when no one else believes in you. What you’re looking at, you’re the one who sees it.”

Midfielder Steeven Saba also shared a similar thought on Twitter.

“We’re still going to believe,” Saba said. “We’re not going to let go at all. The fight isn’t over. We’re going to stand up and fight.”