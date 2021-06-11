Coast Guard repatriates 20 migrants to Haiti

By ABC7 Staff for WWSB

MIAMI (WWSB) – The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence crew repatriated 20 Haitian migrants to Cap Haitien, Haiti after patrol found them over the weekend.

The USCG received a report Saturday from a Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft crew of a 28-foot boat that had been spotted 11 miles east of Lake Worth.

Crews intercepted the boat and found 20 Haitian migrants and one Colombian aboard. The Colombian national was brought ashore for further investigation by Homeland Security.