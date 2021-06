Esther Dorestal, a former Radio Métropole journalist, died of COVID-19 Thursday at a treatment center in Delmas, Port-au-Prince. She was the wife of Eddy Alexis, Haiti’s secretary of state of communication between 2018 and 2021.

“It’s hard to accept and swallow, but it’s a fact. I lost my wife Esther, Kot. She did not survive COVID-19,” Alexis tweeted hours after Dorestal died. Source