Haiti will take on Canada in the first of a two-game series at Sylvio Cator Stadium Saturday.

Last time Haiti played Canada, they got the best out of the Canadians 3-2 in the 2019 Gold Cup.

Duckens Nazon, Les Grenadiers’ top scorer in the qualifiers, is unlikely to play after picking up an injury in the team’s 1-0 win versus Nicaragua Tuesday.

The second match of the home-and-away games will be played on Tuesday in Canada. The winner will advance to the third phase of the World Cup qualifiers.