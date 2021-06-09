The United States has donated $16.1 million to Haiti to assist in the country’s battle against COVID-19, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) posted on Twitter Tuesday.

The U.S. has also purchased 50 oxygen concentrators for Haiti that will arrive Wednesday and will be distributed to 16 hospitals, the U.S. Embassy announced, also on Twitter.

Haiti started to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases in the beginning of May and health centers lack the materials to treat patients.