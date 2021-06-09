President Jovenel Moïse met with officials from the Organization of American States (OAS) Tuesday to talk about the country’s security and health situation, he tweeted.

In the meeting, Moïse said, he also reaffirmed that his administration is willing to take part in an honest dialogue on the organization of the elections.

OAS also requested to speak with members of the Democratic and Popular Sector, an opposition group. André Michel, the sector’s spokesman, said his group denied the invitation. Michel also denounced the OAS for supporting Moïse, whom he accused of dismantling all institutions in Haiti.