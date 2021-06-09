Haiti prevailed over Nicaragua 1-0 to reach the second phase of the World Cup Qualifiers, and winning at home Tuesday at Sylvio Cator Stadium.
Derrick Etienne Jr. scored the winning goal, blasting a shot in the net from the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute.
Haiti will face Canada next in a two-round decisive World Cup qualifier. The first match will be played in Haiti on Saturday.
Last time Les Grenadiers played against Canada, they stunned them with a 3-2 comeback victory in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Gold Cup.