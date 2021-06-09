Haiti prevailed over Nicaragua 1-0 to reach the second phase of the World Cup Qualifiers, and winning at home Tuesday at Sylvio Cator Stadium.

After finishing third in the 2019 Gold Cup for the first time, Haiti’s soccer team is looking to continue its Cinderella story.

Derrick Etienne Jr. scored the winning goal, blasting a shot in the net from the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute.

Haiti will face Canada next in a two-round decisive World Cup qualifier. The first match will be played in Haiti on Saturday.

Last time Les Grenadiers played against Canada, they stunned them with a 3-2 comeback victory in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Gold Cup.