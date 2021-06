Over 550 Port-au-Prince residents who left their homes during a days-long battle between gangs last week were being sheltered at the Carrefour’s sports center as of Sunday.

Carrefour government officials said among the displaced were 25 babies, 69 children under five and five pregnant women.

Before going to the sports center, the residents were at the Mont Carmel church in Bizoton.

The town hall provides two meals a day to the residents. Source