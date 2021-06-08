Haiti’s soccer team will welcome Nicaragua home at Sylvio Cator Stadium Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

A win or a draw will send Haiti to the second phase of the qualifiers, while a loss will end its World Cup quest.

Haiti sits on top of its group with six points after overpowering Belize 2-0 in March and Turks and Caicos Islands 10-0 Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua is in second spot after beating Turks and Caicos Islands 7-0 and Belize 3-0.

Duckens Nazon leads Les Grenadiers in scoring with four goals. Nazon netted the second fastest quadruple in the history of the World Cup qualifiers versus Turks and Caicos Islands, scoring four goals in 10 minutes.

Hervé Bazile, who started the last game, and Carlens Arcus won’t be available due to injuries.

The game will be played without fans because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haiti.