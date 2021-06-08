Dameus Denis Courtesy Photo

By Steve Lieberman for Rockland/Westchester Journal News

SPRING VALLEY – Dameus Denis, a founder of the Haitian social network group HACSO and a prominent figure in the growth of the community, has died at age 95.

The Haiti-born Denis emigrated to the U.S. in the early 1960s, settling in Spring Valley. He moved into a nascent Haitian community that needed services and organization.

Spring Valley today is home to one of the region’s largest Haitian American communities.

“Denis was the one who really picked up the movement and moved the community forward,” said Jacques Deshommes, 81, a longtime friend and fellow activist. “Denis was always on top of these things in terms of helping members of the Haitian community. Everywhere you go you will find the input of Denis in it.”continue reading