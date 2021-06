Two hospitals around Port-au-Prince said this week they have reached full capacity and can no longer take in COVID-19 patients.

Canapé-Vert Hospital made its announcement Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Saint-Luc Hospital, located in Tabarre, also said it was full.

Haiti began to experience a severe wave of COVID-19 cases in May. It has been the deadliest wave in Haiti, causing an estimated 48 deaths so far, according to the ministry of health.