Some residents of Martissant fled from their homes Thursday after gang members looted and set houses on fire for three days around the Port-au-Prince neighborhood.

The residents, some fleeing with children and babies, told Vant Bèf Info that they do not know where they’ll end up.

A gang from nearby Grand Ravine has been battling against the G9 Family and Allies crew based in Ti Bois since Tuesday. The Grand Ravine gang members have been penetrating the homes of the Martissant residents.

The Grand Ravine gang used to be part of the G9 Family and Allies alliance. Source