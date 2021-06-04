The development team of Sabal Palm Village aims to replace low-rise Design Place with a high-rise community with public spaces and bike paths. (Images provided by SPV Realty LC)

By Erik Bojnansky for The Real Deal

For the ninth time, the city of Miami’s Planning Zoning and Appeals Board deferred voting on a controversial mixed-use, high-rise project that would exceed 5 million square feet. It’s slated to replace the 512-unit Design Place apartment complex near Little Haiti.

By a vote of 7 to 3, the board deferred voting on the project formerly known as Eastside Ridge to Sept. 12. David Snow, Miami’s chief of urban design, said the planning department needs more time to analyze developer SPV Realty’s latest proposal, which was submitted in May.

First unveiled in 2016, Eastside Ridge has been repeatedly deferred since 2018. After it was deferred a fifth time, SPV Realty sued the city of Miami, demanding a yes or no vote on the project so that it can receive a hearing at the Miami City Commission. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed in April 2020. continue reading