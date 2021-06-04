Members of a group in Cap-Haitien hoisted machetes into the air while shouting “koupe tet, boule kay” (cut off heads, burn down houses) during a conference, in protest of the upcoming constitutional referendum.

The North Popular Movement is one of many groups who have brought machetes to anti-referendum meetings, according to Gazette Haiti.

Last week, protesters in Léogâne, a western commune, struck machetes together during a meeting as they vowed to oppose the June 27 referendum vote.

That meeting featured former Deputy Danton Léger and André Michel, a spokesman of the Popular Democratic Sector. Video of the group with machetes circulated online, and the Ministry of Justice has since asked Léger to report to the court in Petit-Goâve in the western department for questioning. Source