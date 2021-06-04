Yves Jean-Bart (centre) outside the prosecutor’s office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in May 2020. Photograph: Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA-EFE

By Ed Aarons, Romain Molina and Alex Cizmic for The Guardian

It is more than five months since Yves Jean-Bart was banned from football for life after being found guilty of sexually abusing female players but the legacy of the former president of Haiti’s Football federation has yet to be shaken.

At the top, there are stories of chaotic management, and doubts about whether Jean-Bart’s grip has been prised away. Alleged victims of Jean-Bart returned to football training and learning at the residential Centre Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets in a suburb of Port-au-Prince in March. Once this centre was seen as a flagship for Fifa in Central America; now one leading Fifa official admitted they have returned to “totally unacceptable security and hygienic conditions”.

“It’s hell,” one student who did not want to be named told the Guardian. “We don’t have bedsheets, the toilets aren’t cleaned … Sometimes, they only gave us food one time a day. Our parents and friends had to send us food. I don’t know where the money from Fifa went but I remember that when Fifa paid us a visit, Dadou [Jean-Bart] summoned everyone in order to keep our mouth shut. Suddenly, some cleaners came and gave the impression that it was OK. But it wasn’t. It’s terrible and nothing changed since Dadou was suspended.” continue reading