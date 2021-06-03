Referendum opponents throw rocks at justice minister in Jacmel

Haitian Minister of Justice Rockefeller Vincent. Photo credit: Le Nouvelliste

Jacmel residents who oppose the upcoming constitutional referendum threw rocks and glass bottles at a vehicle carrying the Minister of Justice and his security detail Tuesday.

Rockefeller Vincent, the minister, told Radio Métropole he was visiting Jacmel to meet with commissioners of the southeast department when the attack occurred.

“God saved me,” Vincent said. Source

PM demands that churches reduce congregants to curb COVID-19

A church in Haiti. Photo credit: The Guardian

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has issued a requirement telling spiritual leaders to reduce the number of worshippers at their services to 25 percent of a room’s capacity.

The government’s ministry of worship made the announcement in a statement Tuesday.

Haiti has been going through a spike of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of May. Source

Moïse extends emergency decree to 15 days

A TEAM FROM THE DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS DROUILLARD HOSPITAL IN CITE SOLEIL, HAITI, WORK IN THE COVID-19 PATIENT CARE AREA ON JUNE 3.

[ PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP | TNS ]



President Jovenel Moïse issued a decree Tuesday to extend the state of health emergency to 15 days, as Haiti is still experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Moïse initially declared a state of health emergency on May 22 for eight days. In Tuesday’s decree, he ordered schools to be closed, except to administer state exams scheduled for Jun. 11, for another two weeks.

His initial declaration banned outdoor activities between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., required people to wear face masks and directed all organizations to do temperature checks and have handwashing stations. Employers also had to cut the number of workers on duty by half. And social distance was set to 1.5 meters, or about five feet.

Residents must still follow this safety and distancing protocol after the extension. Source