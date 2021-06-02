The measure seeks to manage all transboundary hydrographic basins jointly, according to the 1929 Treaty and the norms of International Law.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic and Haiti governments signed a joint declaration to seek a solution to the conflict over the channeling of the waters of the Massacre River by Haitian authorities.

The governments undertook to draw up a technical protocol “for the coordinated management of all the transboundary river basins” to guarantee the management of the resources “in a joint manner in accordance with the provisions of the 1929 Treaty and the norms of International Law.”

They also agreed to continue sharing information “regarding all the water works carried out and to be carried out in the border area,” and to create a “Technical Committee for a better understanding of the works carried out in the border area,” all within the framework of the “Subcommittee on Environment and Agriculture of this Bilateral Joint Commission, with a view to the creation of the Binational Water Committee.”

Joint Declaration

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic within the framework of the Dominican-Haitian Joint Bilateral Commission, the delegations present have agreed to issue the following Declaration: Continue reading