Amazon Annegardine, 11, who is being treated for abnormal blood sugar levels, sits on a bed accompanied by her mother at the Hospital of Immaculate Conception, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited the southern seaport amid concerns over an increase in malnutrition and a drop in childhood immunizations that officials blame on the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

By Pierre Richard Luxama and DÁnica Coto | AP for The Washington Post

LES CAYES, Haiti — Severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year in Haiti as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in violence and dwindling resources, a UNICEF report said Monday.

More than 86,000 children under age 5 could be affected, compared with 41,000 reported last year, said Jean Gough, UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“I was saddened to see so many children suffering from malnutrition,” she said after a weeklong visit to Haiti. “Some will not recover unless they receive treatment on time.”

Severe acute malnutrition is considered a life-threatening condition.

In a slightly less dangerous category, acute malnutrition in kids younger than 5 in Haiti has risen 61%, with some 217,000 children expected to suffer from it this year, compared with 134,000 last year.