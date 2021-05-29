Photographer Cheryl Hanna-Truscott documented the efforts of the organization Midwives for Haiti. Based in Haiti, the organization offers training to midwives, health education for Haitian men and women, and maternity services at St. Therese Hospital. Last year, more than 3,100 births took place at St. Therese Hospital with help from 18 skilled birth attendants trained by Midwives for Haiti. Here are some of the images from Hanna-Truscott’s work

Delivery at St. Therese Hospital, Hinche, assisted by skilled birth attendants from Midwives for Haiti (MfH). Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

Limone Clerveau, head teacher at Midwives for Haiti (MfH), with students during a final exam. Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

Limone Clerveau, head teacher ( in printed scrubs) assessing a woman in labor with students at St. Therese Hospital

Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

MfH student giving a birth control vaccination at Selpetre mobile clinic in the Central Plateau. Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

A matwòn demonstrating delivery techniques during an MfH training workshop. Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

A father holds his newborn while waiting at his wife’s bedside. Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

Pregnant women often walk miles to MfH birth clinics for education, risk-assessment, reassurance and community. Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott

Women, both pregnant and postpartum, wait their turns for care at Selpetre mobile clinic. Photo credit: Cheryl Hanna-Truscott