A group of local, governmental and international agencies have started an alliance to tackle food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty in the southeast department.

The launch ceremony for Alliance for the Promotion of Nutrition and Food Security (Alliance PROSAN) took place at Hotel Cyvadier in Jacmel, the region’s major city, about 24 miles from Port-au-Prince.

More than 10 agencies have pledged to participate in the alliance until 2030. Two of the most well-known are the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).