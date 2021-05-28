Former Senator Gary Bodeau is building a multi-sports park in Delmas 33, Port-au-Prince, he told Juno7.

The first phase of Park Sainte-Claire’s construction has been completed, Bodeau said. The park now has a soccer field, a basketball court, 12 toilets, a meeting room, a storage room, offices and more. The park is also fully lit, has a fence and a half-mile asphalt road inside.

In the second phase, 30 toilets will be built, among other components. It is unclear how much the project costs nor how it will be funded.

The park is being built through Bodeau’s foundation. He did not say when the park will open. Source