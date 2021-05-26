A Haitian law student won the audience award of an international speech competition in Paris Tuesday after amassing more than 25,000 votes.

Rose Lumane Saint-Jean seized the hearts of viewers of TV5’s International Competition of Eloquence. She spoke about Haitian revolution hero Toussaint Louverture and ongoing issues in Haiti, such as kidnapping, corruption, injustice, poverty and more.

“We reached the bottom of the hole,” Saint-Jean, 24, said.

Saint-Jean traveled from Cap-Haitien to Paris to take part of the third edition of the competition. She was one of eight finalists, out of a pack of 300 participants from around the world. The contest lasted three months and took place at University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne.

Frenchman Dominik Abbas won the grand prize of the competition.