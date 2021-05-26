Cavaly A.S. became the first Haitian club to win the Flow Caribbean Club Championship after powering past Surinamese club Inter Moengotapoe 3-0 in the final Tuesday.

The win qualifies Cavaly for the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

Cavaly went undefeated in five games in the tournament. Dorvil Gamaël, 19, won the best player award, and was the top young player and the top scorer with five goals. Emmanuel Saint-Felix was selected as the best goalkeeper after allowing only one goal in five games.

HIGHLIGHTS 📹



👀 Don´t miss the best plays of the 🏆#FCCCC21 final. pic.twitter.com/XOO8C6fsfq — Concacaf (@Concacaf) May 26, 2021

During Tuesday’s game, Monuma Constant Jr. scored the first goal of the encounter, hammering a long shot to the top left corner of the net in the 29th minute.

Later in the 47th minute, Gamaël netted from the six-yard box. He found the net again, steering the ball past the opposing keeper after a solo run in the 77th minute.