Haiti receive more than $ 90 million from USAID for economic stability Covid-19 response

“The US government, through USAID, and the government of Haiti, through the Department of Planning and External Cooperation, signed an agreement on April 23, 2020, providing $75,500,000 in assistance as part of its continued support to the Haitian people and to contribute to the stability and economic viability of the country, “announced the Embassy of the United States in Haiti via a press release issued on April 25, 2020.

Two days later, another press release from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, released on April 27, announced that the U.S. administration is preparing to release a total of $ 16.1 million to help Haiti respond to the Covid-19 epidemic via support for the Haitian government’s national response plan to Covid-19.

“Thanks to the generosity of American taxpayers, the United States will provide a total of $ 16.1 million to help Haiti respond to the Covid-19 epidemic. Funding from USAID will support the Haitian government’s national Covid-19 response plan, led by the Department of Public Health and Population (MSPP), the Department of Civil Protection (DPC) of the Department of Inside, the Haitian Intensive Care Network and local and international organizations, “said the press release from the American Embassy in Haiti.

"The American people have a long history of helping their neighbors, both at home and abroad. The United States is helping because we think it is the right thing to do, but it is also pragmatic. If we can help countries contain the epidemics, we will save lives abroad and also at home in the United States, "said Ambassador Michele Sison.