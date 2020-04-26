RB Leipzig open to signing Patrik Schick permanently

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche believes the Bundesliga club could yet sign attacker Patrik Schick on a permanent deal.

On loan from AS Roma until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club have the option to purchase Schick on a permanent deal for €29 million.

“Patrik feels very comfortable with us and I can well imagine him staying,” Krösche told DPA. “At the moment, the option hasn’t changed. But maybe it will in the next weeks.

“All the clubs have to deal with the crisis. It will be a different transfer market. It depends on whether the leagues and European competitions can be played to the end, because a lot of income depends on it.”

Schick has scored seven and created two in 15 Bundesliga games this season.