Inter check in on Kean?

Inter are reportedly looking into a possible deal for Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean.

Lautaro Martinez has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona, leaving a potential void in Inter’s attack.

Although Dries Mertens and Olivier Giroud could still come in to provide experienced backup, Tuttosport claims the Nerazzurri could now focus on Kean.

The 20-year-old is well-known to CEO Beppe Marotta from their time together at Juventus.

He joined Everton for an initial €27.5m last summer but has gone on to score just one goal in 26 appearances for the Toffees.

The newspaper adds Kean’s name has cropped up during recent conversations between Marotta and Mino Raiola, who represents the forward.

