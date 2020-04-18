Atletico Madrid financial worry gives Man United hope on Saul

The financial worries at Atletico de Madrid may mean the club will accept a bid of €75m from Manchester United for star midfielder Saul Niguez, report Diario AS.

As outlined by Marca and Cadena Cope, the Spanish FA say that the four Champions League places would go to the current top four in La Liga – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, with Atleti instead playing in the Europa League due to their current league position.

That would mean significant drop in income for Los Rojiblancos and they may be forced into selling a star player.

A recent report in Diario AS said United were prepared to offer €80m (£70m) for the player but they now say that half of his €150m release clause would be sufficient.

The midfielder has a long-term contract at Atleti until 2026 with a release clause of €150m (£136m), but the Red Devils are said to believe that this value is disproportionately high.

With Paul Pogba likely to leave Old Trafford in the near future amid supposed interest from Real Madrid, United are looking to bolster their midfield options.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month highlighted how the Spain international is represented by the Stellar Group, led by Jonathan Barnett, and which is very familiar with the English transfer market.

The 25-year-old is said to be a long-term target in particular for United and his abilities are said to make him a prime transfer target for the club.