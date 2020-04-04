Real Madrid Join Race To Sign Luis Maximiano

Real Madrid have become the latest club to spark an interest in signing highly rated Sporting goalkeeper Luis Maximiano according to a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola.
Inter and AC Milan have both been linked with the 21-year-old shot-stopper in the past few days and the two rivals will now be competing with Los Blancos for his signature, as per this report.
Maximiano has had his breakthrough season this term at Sporting with him having been their starting goalkeeper since around November time.
He is currently under contract with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season and a recent report has suggested that Sporting are keen to sign him to a new deal that could contain a €60 million release clause.
Samuel Louis
Samuel Louis is a young Haitian student that loves to write and learn. He’s passionate about people and culture and finds comfort in knowledge. As a writer for Haitian Times, he looks forward to opening his horizons about journalism, while doing what he loves.
Latest posts by Samuel Louis (see all)
- Dortmund fear Real Madrid’s move for Haaland - Apr. 04, 2020
- Accor to withold payments to PSG if season is not complete. - Apr. 04, 2020
- Four midfield alternatives for Man City after David Silva leaves - Apr. 04, 2020
Advertisements
Leave a Reply