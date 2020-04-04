Inter Hoping To Earn €130 Million From Sales Of Loaned-Out Players

Inter are looking to earn around €130 million by selling their loaned-out players, including Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milano based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.



The report details how the Nerazzurri are hoping that French side Paris Saint Germain decide to enact Icardi’s €70 million buy option in the summer, although that depends on the future of coach Thomas Tuchel, who would prefer not to keep the player.



Bayern Munich are looking likely to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic permanently, which would earn the Milanese club €25 million.



Inter are hoping that they can strike a deal with Cagliari regarding Radja Nainggolan, the report continues. The Nerazzurri would give the Belgian to the Sardinian club to pay off €25 million of the Nicolo Barella deal, but should Cagliari decide not to sign him then Inter will look abroad.

