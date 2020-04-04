Advertisements
Sports

Four midfield alternatives for Man City after David Silva leaves

Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer as David Silva prepares to leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The club has earmarked Phil Foden as Silva’s replacement, so it would be something of a U-turn if another body in that position was brought in.

But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill turning in recent weeks with names such as Houssem Aouar mentioned. But if Pep Guardiola did want to increase his attacking midfield options, here are some possible options.

Kai Havertz

Martin Odegaard

Christopher Nkunku

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manchester-city-summer-transfer-targets-18008804

Samuel Louis

Samuel Louis

Samuel Louis is a young Haitian student that loves to write and learn. He’s passionate about people and culture and finds comfort in knowledge. As a writer for Haitian Times, he looks forward to opening his horizons about journalism, while doing what he loves.
Samuel Louis

Latest posts by Samuel Louis (see all)

Advertisements
Apr. 04, 2020

You may also like

As Roma and Manchester City Want Weigl
Manchester City Can Take the first Place today.
Manchester City Lost to Newcastle United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching