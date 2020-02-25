UN expresses its concern in latest Haiti Crisis

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti expressed concern after the acts of the police and military on Sunday Feb. 23, reported Juno7. In a statement released the day after the events, it condemned the use of violence as a means of redress.
The United Nations calls on “all sectors of national life, in particular the police who demand better working conditions, to avoid any situation which could cause tensions to escalate and jeopardize the security of citizens.
Haitian Times
