Haitian Police Officer and Soldier Dead in Clashes

A soldier and a police officer were killed and a dozen injured among them a soldier, police officer and civilians on Sunday. Feb. 23 in armed clashes between police and soldiers at the Champ de Mars reported Le Nouvelliste.
