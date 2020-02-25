Advertisements
Haiti, News, Protests

Haitian Police Officer and Soldier Dead in Clashes

Photo Credit: Le Nouvelliste

A soldier and a police officer were killed and a dozen injured among them a soldier, police officer and civilians on Sunday. Feb. 23 in armed clashes between police and soldiers at the Champ de Mars reported Le Nouvelliste. 

read more

read more

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

Advertisements
Feb. 25, 2020

You may also like

Jovenel Moise promises to meet police demands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching