Advertisements
Caribbean, Haiti, News

Prime Minister Chastanet Concerned About Situation in Haiti and Venezuela

Photo Credit: Jamaica-Gleaner.

During the 31st Inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM of Heads of Government in Barbados, Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of St Lucia, said that the solutions to the long-standing difficulty in Haiti also remain elusive.

“While understandably we have ring-fenced some of Haiti’s rights and privilege in our treaty, more importantly, we must be honest brokers and admit that we, like many others, have failed in our attempts to find a solution.”

Prime Minister Chastanet said that the situation in Venezuela, where the United States is pushing for the removal of President Nicolás Maduro, seems to be at a “standstill,” reported the Gleaner.

read more

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

Advertisements
Feb. 21, 2020

You may also like

President Jovenel Moïse prioritizes political negotiations
Haiti opposition parties not impressed with OAS visit
Haiti: President says he will soon start process for new prime minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching