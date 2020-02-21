Prime Minister Chastanet Concerned About Situation in Haiti and Venezuela

Photo Credit: Jamaica-Gleaner.

During the 31st Inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM of Heads of Government in Barbados, Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of St Lucia, said that the solutions to the long-standing difficulty in Haiti also remain elusive.



“While understandably we have ring-fenced some of Haiti’s rights and privilege in our treaty, more importantly, we must be honest brokers and admit that we, like many others, have failed in our attempts to find a solution.”



Prime Minister Chastanet said that the situation in Venezuela, where the United States is pushing for the removal of President Nicolás Maduro, seems to be at a “standstill,” reported the Gleaner.

