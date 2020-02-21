Nasser Al-Khelaifi Charged in Switzerland over World Cup Rights

Photo Credit: Bleacher Report

Paris Saint-Germain president and BeIN Sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with incitement in Switzerland over his role in the awarding of FIFA World Cup rights

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has also been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents

According to AS, Al-Khelaifi is accused of buying a villa in Sardinia, Italy, and letting Valcke stay in it over 18 months without paying rent, saving him somewhere between €900,000 and €1.8 million. The charge states he gave Valcke “undue advantages” before his suspension and subsequent banishment from FIFA.

read more