Advertisements
Sports

Lionel Messi: Neymar ‘Really Wants’ Barcelona Move

Photo Credit: Bleacher Report

Lionel Messi has said former team-mate Neymar “really wants to come back to Barcelona” and has backed a move for Inter Milan striker and Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barca effectively since he joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million in August 2017, with speculation again building around a possible reunion this summer.

Six-time Ballon d’Or-winner Messi, 32, told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport) he and his team-mates did their best to convince the star to stay but that Neymar is itching for a comeback.

Neymar has scored 67 goals and recorded 39 assists in 77 total appearances for PSG, winning two Ligue 1 titles and with a third seemingly on its way as they lead this season’s table by 10 points.

read more

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

Advertisements
Feb. 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching