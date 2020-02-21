Lionel Messi: Neymar ‘Really Wants’ Barcelona Move

Photo Credit: Bleacher Report

Lionel Messi has said former team-mate Neymar “really wants to come back to Barcelona” and has backed a move for Inter Milan striker and Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barca effectively since he joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million in August 2017, with speculation again building around a possible reunion this summer.

Six-time Ballon d’Or-winner Messi, 32, told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport) he and his team-mates did their best to convince the star to stay but that Neymar is itching for a comeback.

Neymar has scored 67 goals and recorded 39 assists in 77 total appearances for PSG, winning two Ligue 1 titles and with a third seemingly on its way as they lead this season’s table by 10 points.

