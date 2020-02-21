Haitian Times News Roundup – Feb. 21

Haiti

Crisis Unit Assembled to Assess Haiti Police Forces Demands

A crisis unit comprised of five member of which four are police officers and the other is a member of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security was put together on Thursday, Feb. 20, The crisis will assess the various claims of the police officers, especially those who demonstrated on the streets to demand their right to organize a union and have better working conditions according to Juno7. Continue reading

Jacmel Celebrates Haitian Culture and Tradition

Carnival is the time when Haitians from all classes come together to celebrate living in a community most of the time torn apart by dissensions of all kinds and mostly socio-political. Carnival allows people to openly state in a contemptuous manner all that “ails” our society. Most of the things that people can’t say to avoid getting arrested, they can say it with arrogance knowing they can’t be arrested during the carnival nor be censured. Continue reading

Minister Bocchit Edmond Attended the 31st Inter-sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government

According to Juno7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disseminated a press release which that CARICOM heads of state and government expressed support for the “ongoing” dialogue process. They want this dialogue to be inclusive and participatory in order to contribute to the resolution of the crisis. In addition, at the invitation of President Jovenel Moïse, these officials plan to launch a fact-finding mission to Haiti in early March 2020. Continue reading

Prime Minister Chastanet Concerned About Situation in Haiti and Venezuela

During the 31st Inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM of Heads of Government in Barbados, Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of St Lucia, said that the solutions to the long-standing difficulty in Haiti also remain elusive.

“While understandably we have ring-fenced some of Haiti’s rights and privilege in our treaty, more importantly, we must be honest brokers and admit that we, like many others, have failed in our attempts to find a solution.”

Prime Minister Chastanet said that the situation in Venezuela, where the United States is pushing for the removal of President Nicolás Maduro, seems to be at a “standstill,” reported the Gleaner. Continue reading

Police demands to be met

During a ceremony to present checks to beneficiaries of a National Old Age Insurance Office program, President Jovenel Moïse, announced that he plans to meet the demands of the police officers reported Radio Metropole. In addition, President Moïse mentioned the upcoming launch of a low-interest loan program for police officers. He also stated that a housing construction program for the police officers with the first 600 homes under construction. Continue reading

Sports

Lionel Messi: Neymar ‘Really Wants’ Barcelona Move

Lionel Messi has said former team-mate Neymar “really wants to come back to Barcelona” and has backed a move for Inter Milan striker and Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barca effectively since he joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million in August 2017, with speculation again building around a possible reunion this summer. Continue reading

Nasser Al-Khelaifi Charged in Switzerland over World Cup Rights

Paris Saint-Germain president and BeIN Sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with incitement in Switzerland over his role in the awarding of FIFA World Cup rights

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has also been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents. Continue reading

Manchester United Played Club Brugge to UEL 1st Leg Draw

Manchester United will be confident of progressing from the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in the first leg on Thursday.

United were behind after 15 minutes when Emmanuel Dennis scored in style for the hosts. It was left to Anthony Martial to hit back for the Red Devils just over 20 minutes later. Continue reading

Antonio Conte: We Deservedly Won

Antonio Conte addressed the media as a whole in his post-match press conference after Inter’s 2-0 away win over Ludogorets.

Second half goals from Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku proved to be enough to give Inter the win in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie with the Bulgarian outfit and they now find themselves in a commanding position heading into next week’s return leg. Continue reading

Winners and Losers After Europa League 2020 Round of 32 Leg 1

Winners: Arsenal’s defence under Arteta

Manager Mikel Arteta has tightened up Arsenal’s defence since being named permanent manager in late December and saw his team keep their third clean sheet in a row on Thursday.

The Gunners boss gave first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno his first Europa League start of the season and was rewarded with an impressive performance by the German stopper. Continue reading