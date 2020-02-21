Crisis Unit Assembled to Assess Haiti Police Forces Demands

A crisis unit comprised of five member of which four are police officers and the other is a member of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security was put together on Thursday, Feb. 20, The crisis will assess the various claims of the police officers, especially those who demonstrated on the streets to demand their right to organize a union and have better working conditions according to Juno7.
