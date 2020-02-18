Neymar Included in PSG’s 21-Man Champions League Squad

Photo Credit: Bleacher Report

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has included Neymar in his 21-man UEFA Champions League squad for their clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Neymar has missed PSG’s last four matches in all competitions with a rib injury, and Tuchel was previously unsure if he’d be fit to play against the German side

The Parisians take on BVB in the away leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday before hosting them at the Parc des Princes on March 11.

Since his arrival in the French capital in 2017, injuries have restricted Neymar to appearing in just one Champions League knockout match.

