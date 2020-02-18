Neymar Included in PSG’s 21-Man Champions League Squad

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has included Neymar in his 21-man UEFA Champions League squad for their clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
Neymar has missed PSG’s last four matches in all competitions with a rib injury, and Tuchel was previously unsure if he’d be fit to play against the German side
The Parisians take on BVB in the away leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday before hosting them at the Parc des Princes on March 11.
Since his arrival in the French capital in 2017, injuries have restricted Neymar to appearing in just one Champions League knockout match.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times News Roundup – Feb. 18 - Feb. 18, 2020
- Harry Kane absence boosts RB Leipzig’s chances of eliminating Spurs - Feb. 18, 2020
- Gomez: ‘Atalanta always want more’ - Feb. 18, 2020
Advertisements
Leave a Reply